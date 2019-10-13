Jerry D. Ramsey, 75, of Sonora, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Hospice Care Center in Louisville.
He was born in Sonora to Samuel and Lettie Williams Ramsey. He retired from Gates Rubber Co. and was a member of First Baptist Church Sonora. Jerry was a member of the Sonora Fish and Game Club, he enjoyed volunteering for Carpenters for Christ, Toys for Tots and was a Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Russell Ramsey, Henry Chester Ramsey, Donald Ramsey, Ruel Gary Ramsey; and four sisters, Martha Ireland, Frances Ramsey, Rudelle Klinglesmith, Betty Opal Priddy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lanie Jeffries Ramsey of Sonora; a son, Jeff Ramsey of Sonora; a daughter, Teresa (Jerry) Brawner of McKenzie, Tennessee; a son, Jerry "Jay" (Joshua Blakemore) Ramsey of Barre, Vermont; a sister, Madeline (Werner) Grieb of Louisville; a brother, James "Jimmy" W. (Hartsel) Ramsey of Hodgenville; a brother, David "Jackie" J. (Shirley) Ramsey of Sonora; a brother, Randall T. (Shirley) Ramsey of Sonora; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at First Baptist Church Sonora with the Rev. Tony Carson officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2019