Jerry Howard Adkins, 72, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
Mr. Adkins was born Sept. 7, 1947, in Williamson, West Virginia.
He was a volunteer firefighter, pipe fitter, HVAC technician and an honest, hardworking man. Mr. Adkins proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine West Adkins and Ben Howard Adkins.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Julia Elizabeth Adkins of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Mary Ellen Adkins and Deborah Adkins, both of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Cody William Parrett of Elizabethtown, Heather Caver of Radcliff and Tori Lynn Potter of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Zarah Potter and Aurora Potter, both of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; three brothers, Benny J. Adkins (Sherry) of Vine Grove, George Michael Adkins (Anita) of Custer and Gregory K. Adkins (Lena Searcy) of Taylorsville; and a very special family member, Tena Gore (Sam).
The funeral is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Mike Wheeler officiating.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020