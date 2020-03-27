Jerry Hughes, 51, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Key West, Florida, to Horace (Ursula) Hughes and Sieglinde (Klaus) Schneck Hertenberger. He retired from the Army in 2017 after 20 years and worked at Lowes.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Freida Schneck.
Survivors include his parents; his loving wife, Marion Hughes of Elizabethtown; three sons, Jason Hughes, Justin Hughes and Joshua Hughes, all of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Harry (Sarah) Hughes of Wisconsin, David (Kriss) Hughes of Indiana and Rick (Beverly) Hertenberger of Georgia; and a sister, Diane (Judy) Titchenell of Indiana.
The funeral and military honors will be held at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2020