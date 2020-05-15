Jerry Lee Williams, 72, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Laiet Williams; five children, Bobby Williams, Jenny Gustafson, Jammie Williams, Curtis Gordon and Amnot Aimyod; and seven grandchildren.
The funeral with military honors, with a limited number of attendees, is at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral home in Radcliff.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Visitors in the building at one time will be limited. People are asked to wear a mask and observe the social distancing of six feet.
Please leave your name or a message at nebfh.com to avoid signing and touching the register book.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 16, 2020