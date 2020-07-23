Jerry Wayne Bland, 72, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.



He was a native of Hardin County and a member of First Christian Church. He retired from Dow Corning and Hardin County Schools, where he was a bus driver. He loved the outdoors, fishing, was an avid UK fan and recently, he survived a lung transplant.



He was preceded in death by two infant children, Walter and Jodi Bland; his parents, James M. and Ella Pennington Bland; two brothers, James Robert Bland and Milton Virgil "Jack" Bland; and a sister, Betsy Morris.



Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Brenda Crawford Bland of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Jerrie Lynn (Eric) Kiper of Elizabethtown; two brothers David (Barbara Ann) Bland of Elizabethtown and Bill (Wanda) Bland of Hodgenville; three sisters, Martha Bogard of Richmond and Barbara (Bobby) Routt and Judy (Calvin) Minton, all of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Jackson, Katie and Andrew; a sister-in-law, Gloria Bryan; and two brothers-in-law, Kenny Crawford and Gene Klinglesmith.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and continue at noon Sunday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Organ Donor Association or UK Transplant Center.



