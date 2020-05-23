Jerry Wayne Ledford

Obituary
Jerry Wayne Ledford, 83, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Signature of Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Harlan and served in the Navy before retiring from the Army after serving during Vietnam. He also retired from Lowes, was a member of American Legion Post No. 113 and Camp Knox Masonic Lodge No. 919 F&AM. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was an avid UK fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Ledford; and a son, Jerry W. Ledford Jr.

Survivor include his loving wife, Mary Day Ledford; two sons, James "Jim" Ledford and Rick Ledford, both of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Jerry Ledford, Wyatt Ledford and Karen Ledford; and two great-grandchildren, Jooniper and Aurelia.

A graveside service is at noon Wednesday, May 27, at Hardin Memorial Park.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 24, 2020
