Jesse Henry Grimes, 70, of Cecilia, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Stephensburg to Jesse and Mary Margaret Grimes. He was a machinist at Dieck's Block & Supply.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include two sons, Brian (Torrie) Grimes of Summit and Matthew Ray (Maegan) Grimes of Cecilia; a brother, Curtis "Tanker" (Carolyn) Grimes of Cecilia; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Wilford Hatfield officiating.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 13, 2019