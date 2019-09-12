Jesse Henry Grimes (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Obituary
Jesse Henry Grimes, 70, of Cecilia, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Stephensburg to Jesse and Mary Margaret Grimes. He was a machinist at Dieck's Block & Supply.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include two sons, Brian (Torrie) Grimes of Summit and Matthew Ray (Maegan) Grimes of Cecilia; a brother, Curtis "Tanker" (Carolyn) Grimes of Cecilia; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Wilford Hatfield officiating.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 13, 2019
