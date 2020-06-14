Jesse Johnson
1937 - 2020
Jesse Johnson, 82, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.

He was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Sonora to the late Ray and Katie (Skaggs) Johnson.

He was a graduate of Lynnvale High School, Class of '56. After a short stint at University of Kentucky, Jesse worked for Naval Ordnance for 30 years and retired December 1993. He was a volunteer firefighter for White Mills Fire Department for 35 years, Badge No. 8431. Jesse loved to farm, work in his garden and was an avid UK fan. Jesse served his country in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in April 1959.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Vanley, Garland and Ralph Johnson; his sisters, Mary Leigh Goodin, Edith Mae Henderson and Loretta Taylor. He also was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Lynnsey Nicole Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 50 years, Betty Louise Leslie Johnson; his two sons, Gregory Lee (Cheri) and Harvey Lynn (Karen G.); precious grandchildren, Jessica Rock Miller (Bradley), Bryanna Johnson and Justin and Trevor Troutman; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Payton and Brayden. Surviving brothers are Ray (Anita), Alan (Helen) and Ken (Kimberly) Johnson; and a sister, Vonda (Cordell) Tabb.

Jesse will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

Memorial donations in his name may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, American Cancer Society or White Mills Fire Department.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Fune­ral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Bruce Unde­rhill officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
