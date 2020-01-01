Jessie Mae Alvey, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation surrounded by the love of her husband and many family members.
She was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church and a devoted wife, mother and great-grandmother.
Jessie will be remembered as a strong and gentle woman who was surrounded by a devoted family, she always wanted a large family and she was Mama to 11. She loved adventure – ziplining on her 80th birthday – and travel. Her passion and dream was to be good mother (she was great) and a good wife. She a gold medalist at both. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Raymond "Billy" Alvey; parents, I.L. and Mattie Taylor; four brothers, Ira L. Taylor Jr., Leo Taylor, Billy Taylor and Johnny Taylor; and a sister, Helen Thomas.
Survivors include her husband, John Charles Alvey Sr.; seven sons, John Alvey Jr., Doug Alvey (Sherri), Joe Alvey (Lisa), Vince Alvey, Keith Alvey (Elizabeth), Terry Alvey (Shannon) and Jimmy Alvey; three daughters, Donna Donahue (Jim), Betty McAllister (Jerry) and Frances Jones (Sonny); a brother, Jerome Taylor (Linda); a sister, Arlene Mikesell; 47 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in St. James Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Expressions of sympathy may be made through her family.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 2, 2020