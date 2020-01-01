Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Mae Alvey. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2204 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Prayer Service 6:00 PM Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. James Catholic Church Elizabethtown , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie Mae Alvey, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation surrounded by the love of her husband and many family members.



She was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church and a devoted wife, mother and great-grandmother.



Jessie will be remembered as a strong and gentle woman who was surrounded by a devoted family, she always wanted a large family and she was Mama to 11. She loved adventure – ziplining on her 80th birthday – and travel. Her passion and dream was to be good mother (she was great) and a good wife. She a gold medalist at both. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her son, William Raymond "Billy" Alvey; parents, I.L. and Mattie Tay­­lor; four brothers, Ira L. Taylor Jr., Leo Taylor, Billy Taylor and Johnny Taylor; and a sister, Helen Thomas.



Survivors include her husband, John Charles Alvey Sr.; seven sons, John Alvey Jr., Doug Alvey (Sherri), Joe Alvey (Lisa), Vince Alvey, Keith Alvey (Elizabeth), Terry Alvey (Shannon) and Jimmy Alvey; three daughters, Donna Donahue (Jim), Betty McAllister (Jerry) and Frances Jones (Sonny); a brother, Jerome Taylor (Linda); a sister, Arlene Mikesell; 47 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren.



Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Expressions of sympathy may be made through her family.



To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with arrangements. Jessie Mae Alvey, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation surrounded by the love of her husband and many family members.She was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church and a devoted wife, mother and great-grandmother.Jessie will be remembered as a strong and gentle woman who was surrounded by a devoted family, she always wanted a large family and she was Mama to 11. She loved adventure – ziplining on her 80th birthday – and travel. Her passion and dream was to be good mother (she was great) and a good wife. She a gold medalist at both. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her son, William Raymond "Billy" Alvey; parents, I.L. and Mattie Tay­­lor; four brothers, Ira L. Taylor Jr., Leo Taylor, Billy Taylor and Johnny Taylor; and a sister, Helen Thomas.Survivors include her husband, John Charles Alvey Sr.; seven sons, John Alvey Jr., Doug Alvey (Sherri), Joe Alvey (Lisa), Vince Alvey, Keith Alvey (Elizabeth), Terry Alvey (Shannon) and Jimmy Alvey; three daughters, Donna Donahue (Jim), Betty McAllister (Jerry) and Frances Jones (Sonny); a brother, Jerome Taylor (Linda); a sister, Arlene Mikesell; 47 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren.Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in St. James Cemetery.Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Expressions of sympathy may be made through her family.To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to www.trowbridgefh.com Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close