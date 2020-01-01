Jessie Mae Alvey

Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2204
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Elizabethtown, KY
Obituary
Jessie Mae Alvey, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation surrounded by the love of her husband and many family members.

She was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church and a devoted wife, mother and great-grandmother.

Jessie will be remembered as a strong and gentle woman who was surrounded by a devoted family, she always wanted a large family and she was Mama to 11. She loved adventure – ziplining on her 80th birthday – and travel. Her passion and dream was to be good mother (she was great) and a good wife. She a gold medalist at both. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her son, William Raymond "Billy" Alvey; parents, I.L. and Mattie Tay­­lor; four brothers, Ira L. Taylor Jr., Leo Taylor, Billy Taylor and Johnny Taylor; and a sister, Helen Thomas.

Survivors include her husband, John Charles Alvey Sr.; seven sons, John Alvey Jr., Doug Alvey (Sherri), Joe Alvey (Lisa), Vince Alvey, Keith Alvey (Elizabeth), Terry Alvey (Shannon) and Jimmy Alvey; three daughters, Donna Donahue (Jim), Betty McAllister (Jerry) and Frances Jones (Sonny); a brother, Jerome Taylor (Linda); a sister, Arlene Mikesell; 47 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Expressions of sympathy may be made through her family.

To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to www.trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 2, 2020
