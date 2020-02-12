Jessie Marie Lee, 75, of Radcliff, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Lee was a native of Mobile, Alabama, and the daughter of the late Jesse and Naomi Simmons Scott. Mrs. Lee was a former school teacher and MOS Librarian at Fort Knox and worked for the city of Radcliff in economic development.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline Shepherd.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Lee of Radcliff; three daughters, Monica Marcotte (Greg) of Tallahassee, Florida, Donna Lee of Louisville and Carolyn Stephens (Michael) of Beaver Creek, Ohio; a son, Charles Lee of Radcliff; a sister, Eleanor Scott of Los Angeles; and two grandchildren, Nicole and Jacqueline.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Sign of the Dove Church in Radcliff with Pastor Edward Palmer officiating.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
A second service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Mobile.
Percell and Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethttown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2020