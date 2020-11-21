1/
Jessie Stewart Travis
Jessie Stewart Travis, 31, of Richmond, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Richmond.

He was born in Elizabethtown to Donald and Rebecca Walters Travis. He was working as the general manager at Lead and Company in Richmond. He was a longtime member of Gilead Baptist Church in Glendale. Jessie was the biggest Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds Fan ever.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Bertha Walters; and his paternal grandmother, Beverly Travis.

Survivors include his loving parents, Donald Richard Travis and Rebecca Walters Travis of Elizabethtown; a son, Asher Alexander Travis of Richmond; a sister, Sara Travis of Glendale; two brothers, Dalton Travis and Dylan Travis, both of Elizabethtown; a paternal grandfather, Donald C. Travis of Fredericktown, Ohio; a maternal grandfather, Jim Walters of Elizabethtown; a niece, Lexie Cundiff of Glendale; a nephew, Coltyn Cundiff of Glendale; and his girlfriend, Stephanie Johnson of Georgetown.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Gilead Baptist Church in Glendale with Tod Walters officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, 2020.
