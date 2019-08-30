Jewell Dean Dobson Marasa, 80, of Hodgenville, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
Jewell Dean Marasa was born Aug. 7, 1939, in LaRue County to the late Harvey L. and Agnes Shoffner Dobson.
She retired from payroll department at General Electric and went on to retire from Papa John's serving in the payroll department. She loved her brother and sister-in-law and her great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic Emanuel Marasa; two brothers, William Lee and Lonnie Lewis Dobson; and a sister, Genevieve Dobson.
Survivors include a brother, Wayne Edward (Anna Lee) Dobson of Hodgenville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Graveside services for Jewell Dean Dobson Marasa are at 10 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 3, at Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville with Father Pablo Hernandez officiating.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 31, 2019