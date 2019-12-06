Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie R. "Jim" Kirk. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 (270)-351-3172 Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmie "Jim" R. Kirk, 72, of Rineyville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home.



Retired Staff Sgt. Kirk served in the U.S. Army for 23 years. During his career in the Army, he served three tours in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Purple Heart three times and The Bronze Medal with two Silver Stars. He was a member of the 512th Military Police Co. and served in the honor guard at Arlington National Cemetery. After retiring, he worked for the Department of Defense at Fort Knox. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 39, where he spent most of his time fundraising for Shop with a Cop. Along with many other achievements, Jim also was awarded the title of Kentucky Colonel. Jim was a member of Rineyville Baptist Church and will be remembered as a selfless member of the community who loved his family and the outdoors.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith Boone and Cleve Kirk.



Survivors include his wife, Elaine Kirk of Rineyville; two daughters, Vicki Jackson of Rineyville and Angela (Wayne) Mouldin of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Seth (Hannah) Plocica of Rineyville, Kyle (Kenzie) Plocica of Glendale and Stephanie (Cody) Howell of Hodgenville; a great-granddaughter, Kennedy and a great-grandson on the way; a brother, Albert (Joann) Kirk; and two sisters, Shelby (Phil) Rockwell and Shirley Kirk.



The funeral service is at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Jerry Lynn Shacklett officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

