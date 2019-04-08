Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie "Jim" Vaughn. View Sign

Jimmie "Jim" Vaughn, 78, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, went peacefully home to be with his heavenly father Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was surrounded by family and loved ones.



Jim was born in Hamilton, Ohio, Feb. 12, 1941. He served his country by joining the U.S. Air Force in 1959 and was honorably discharged from service in 1965. He was a 30-year employee of General Electric in Louisville, where he retired in 1996. He married his wife, Vicki Keith, in 2002 and moved to south Florida to enjoy retirement with the love of his life. Jim enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time with his love. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Palm Beach Gardens and a faithful servant of the Lord.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Lucy Bowman Vaughn; and four brothers, Basil, Elmer, Don and Dorsey Vaughn.



Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Vicki Keith Vaughn of Fort Lauderdale; three daughters, Teresa (Ricky) Hardin and Pamela Vaughn, all of Bardstown, and Regina (Michael) Bowling of New Albany, Indiana; and two stepsons, Jerry W. Edwards II and Phillip Edwards, both of Fort Lauderdale; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many friends and family.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, Hodgenville Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Judd presiding. Burial with full military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to your local Hospice or the .



