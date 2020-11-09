Jimmy Lee Dial, 54, of Flaherty, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Dial was the owner of Flaherty Bar and was loved by the community. He was a 1983 graduate of Meade County High School. Jimmy enjoyed volunteering for Hardin County Youth Sports and the Knights of Columbus Toy Drive. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan and a Trump supporter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Cheryl Dial of Flaherty; one son, Michael Dial and his fiancee, Kaitlyn Heath of Flaherty one daughter, Brittnee Dial of Flaherty; three nieces, Kristin Benham and her husband, Adam, of Brandenburg, Lauren Collins of Glendale and Ayla Morgan of Louisville; two nephews, Blake Morgan and Brenton Sanders, both of Louisville; and a host of extended family and many friends.
The funeral for Mr. Dial will be private because of capacity restrictions related to COVID-19. Burial will be in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church Cemetery in Flaherty.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Memorial donations may be made to Knights of Columbus, 3379 Father Diemert Council, 312 E. Main St., Vine Grove KY 40175 to help with the Toy Drive.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.