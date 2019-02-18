Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jo Nell Carney Lee, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at her residence. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends as she went home to be with her Lord.



She was born in Rocky Hill and grew up in the Highland Park neighborhood of Louisville. She was a 1954 graduate of Manual High School. She was co-owner and office manager for Lee's Service and Auto Sales for more than 30 years. She was a Born Again Christian. She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and a loyal member of Bill Taylor's Sunday school class. She was a longtime member of the Hardin County Homemakers Club. She cherished her Wednesday lunches at Subway with the Sunshine girls.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Linda Denham Carney; and a sister, Pauline Morgan.



Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jimmie Lee; a son, John (Kelly) Lee of Pittsburgh; a sister, Brenda (Larry) Lawson of Louisville; a brother-in-law, Bill Morgan of Louisville; three grandchildren, Conor Lee, Jack Lee and Patrick Lee; five nieces, Phyllis (Lucian) Moreman, Paula McCorkle, Linda (Jeff) Morgan, Vicki (Ed) Rode and Stacey (Duane) Hunt; and a nephew, Keith (Nicole) Herbig.



The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Severns Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Emory Riley officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Warm Blessings, P.O. Box 2384, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 or ARHHC Project Learn, 225 College St. Elizabethtown, KY 42701.

Jo Nell Carney Lee, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at her residence. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends as she went home to be with her Lord.She was born in Rocky Hill and grew up in the Highland Park neighborhood of Louisville. She was a 1954 graduate of Manual High School. She was co-owner and office manager for Lee's Service and Auto Sales for more than 30 years. She was a Born Again Christian. She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and a loyal member of Bill Taylor's Sunday school class. She was a longtime member of the Hardin County Homemakers Club. She cherished her Wednesday lunches at Subway with the Sunshine girls.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Linda Denham Carney; and a sister, Pauline Morgan.Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jimmie Lee; a son, John (Kelly) Lee of Pittsburgh; a sister, Brenda (Larry) Lawson of Louisville; a brother-in-law, Bill Morgan of Louisville; three grandchildren, Conor Lee, Jack Lee and Patrick Lee; five nieces, Phyllis (Lucian) Moreman, Paula McCorkle, Linda (Jeff) Morgan, Vicki (Ed) Rode and Stacey (Duane) Hunt; and a nephew, Keith (Nicole) Herbig.The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Severns Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Emory Riley officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Warm Blessings, P.O. Box 2384, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 or ARHHC Project Learn, 225 College St. Elizabethtown, KY 42701. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close