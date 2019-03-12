Joan Bertha Malzahn, 83, of Vine Grove, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Bertha Malzahn.
She worked at the commissary on Fort Knox and was owner of Mike's Ashland in Radcliff.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Malzahn.
Survivors include her husband, Arnold Michael Malzahn of Vine Grove; five children, John (Susan) Malzahn of Tennessee, Steven Malzahn of Vine Grove, Mark (Dolores) Malzahn of Salisbury, North Carolina, Michelle (Toby) Hale of Elizabethtown and Matthew (Jennifer) Malzahn of Vine Grove; a sister; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Burial will be in Howell Cemetery. Services are private.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-5122
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019