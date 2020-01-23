Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Billings. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Billings, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.



Born Thyra Joan Eastman on July 4, 1943, in Bristol, Virginia, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Thyra Eastman.



A 1961 graduate of South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Joan earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee.



She married U.S. Army officer Barry Billings in 1967 and over the years lived in a variety of cities, including Holliston, Massachusetts; Bad Tölz, Germany, Crofton, Maryland, East Lansing, Michigan, Augusta, Georgia, and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, before settling in Elizabethtown in 1983.



She spent the early part of her career primarily in real estate and retail. Then, at 53, she returned to school, earning a master's degree in marriage and family therapy from the University of Kentucky. In the years since, she touched many lives in Hardin County and beyond as a therapist, as a member of the Citizen Foster Care Review Board and through her extensive volunteer work.

Joan was a devoted member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.



She will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, generosity, good humor, her love of good food, music, books and travel and her tireless devotion to the family she loved.



She is survived by her husband, retired U.S. Army Col. Barry Billings; her sister, Susan Horne (Ted) of Charlotte; her three children, Gabrielle Billings (Graham) and Barry Billings (Aiysha), all of Louisville, and Sabrina Billings (Jesse) of Hanover, New Hampshire; along with seven grandchildren, Karim, Luke, Leo, Ace, Mariam, Augustus and Juniper.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.



She will lie in rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville.



Donations in her name may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church's Room in the Inn Ministry. Joan Billings, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.Born Thyra Joan Eastman on July 4, 1943, in Bristol, Virginia, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Thyra Eastman.A 1961 graduate of South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Joan earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee.She married U.S. Army officer Barry Billings in 1967 and over the years lived in a variety of cities, including Holliston, Massachusetts; Bad Tölz, Germany, Crofton, Maryland, East Lansing, Michigan, Augusta, Georgia, and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, before settling in Elizabethtown in 1983.She spent the early part of her career primarily in real estate and retail. Then, at 53, she returned to school, earning a master's degree in marriage and family therapy from the University of Kentucky. In the years since, she touched many lives in Hardin County and beyond as a therapist, as a member of the Citizen Foster Care Review Board and through her extensive volunteer work.Joan was a devoted member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.She will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, generosity, good humor, her love of good food, music, books and travel and her tireless devotion to the family she loved.She is survived by her husband, retired U.S. Army Col. Barry Billings; her sister, Susan Horne (Ted) of Charlotte; her three children, Gabrielle Billings (Graham) and Barry Billings (Aiysha), all of Louisville, and Sabrina Billings (Jesse) of Hanover, New Hampshire; along with seven grandchildren, Karim, Luke, Leo, Ace, Mariam, Augustus and Juniper.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.She will lie in rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville.Donations in her name may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church's Room in the Inn Ministry. Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close