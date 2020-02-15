Joan Dean Espejo, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Joan grew up in Miami, Florida and worked for the U.S. Post Office for more than 30 years. She enjoyed serving her church, loved playing music, both the piano and guitar, spending time at the beach and playing volleyball and dominos with her family. Along with her family, Joan moved to Eizabethtown in 1994 and opened the Old Vault Deli in downtown E'town. She was an active member of St. Timothys Anglican Church, singing and playing the piano at Sunday services. Recently she achieved her lifelong dream of attaining a college degree, graduating with her associate degree in social services and human resources from Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Antonio Espejo; her son, Antonio Alonso Espejo; and her daughter-in-law, Jo Espejo.
Kind-hearted and loving, her gentle soul will be missed by her daughter, Lillian Conklin; six grandchildren, Joanna, Kenneth, Kimberly, Kelly, Tony and Lucas; and six great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Timothys Anglican Church. Burial follow at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the church.
A reception follows immediately after the service at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2020