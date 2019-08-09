Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Dunsire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Mary Gwendolyn Dunsire, 82, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Nashville.



Joan was born Nov. 4, 1936, in Winnipeg, Canada, to George McCallum and Grace Roper McCallum. On Jan. 28, 1956. She married Kenneth Dunsire Jr. She was a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and had a lifelong, rewarding career as a registered nurse specializing in neonatal intensive care.



After many years in California, Joan and Kenneth relocated to Elizabethtown. Joan was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church, where she sang in the choir. She had a passion for dogs, especially Chow Chows, and owned an award-winning kennel, Robinhill Chows with her husband. Joan was an avid dog lover and lifelong supporter of animal rescues.



Joan was preceded in death by two children, Kenneth Dunsire III and Judith Grace Dunsire; and her husband, Kenneth Dunsire Jr.



Joan is survived by her two daughters, Susan Ruth Bruce of Caldwell, Idaho, and Amy Grace Dunsire of Nashville; her seven grandchildren, Robyn, Samantha, Michael, Ramsey, Rachel, Renae and McKenzie; and her three great-grandchildren, Ava, Anthony and Briley.



Memorial donations may be given to the . Joan Mary Gwendolyn Dunsire, 82, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Nashville.Joan was born Nov. 4, 1936, in Winnipeg, Canada, to George McCallum and Grace Roper McCallum. On Jan. 28, 1956. She married Kenneth Dunsire Jr. She was a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and had a lifelong, rewarding career as a registered nurse specializing in neonatal intensive care.After many years in California, Joan and Kenneth relocated to Elizabethtown. Joan was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church, where she sang in the choir. She had a passion for dogs, especially Chow Chows, and owned an award-winning kennel, Robinhill Chows with her husband. Joan was an avid dog lover and lifelong supporter of animal rescues.Joan was preceded in death by two children, Kenneth Dunsire III and Judith Grace Dunsire; and her husband, Kenneth Dunsire Jr.Joan is survived by her two daughters, Susan Ruth Bruce of Caldwell, Idaho, and Amy Grace Dunsire of Nashville; her seven grandchildren, Robyn, Samantha, Michael, Ramsey, Rachel, Renae and McKenzie; and her three great-grandchildren, Ava, Anthony and Briley.Memorial donations may be given to the . Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.