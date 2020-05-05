Joan Goodin Priddy, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home.
She was a native of Hardin County and a lifelong, dedicated Christian and loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Priddy Sr.; and three brothers, Gary L. Goodin, Robert (Debi) Goodin and Lynn Goodin.
Survivors include two sons, James E. Priddy Jr. (Lisa) and Robert L. Priddy (Pam); two brothers, Donnie Goodin and Danny Goodin (Priscilla); a sister, Diane Bays (Glenn); a sister-in-law, Robbie Goodin; eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn Wagner (Zach), Kelsie Stone (Shay), Krista Priddy, Andrew Priddy, Peter Kingman, Blake Kingman, Gordon Deming and Grace Ernspiker; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be private at Hardin Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 6, 2020