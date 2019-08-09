Joan McGuffin Alvey, 68, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Elizabethtown to Harley and Virginia Pierce McGuffin. She was a telephone operator for 20 years at GTE and she loved helping people and also worked as an aid at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Virginia Pierce McGuffin; a sister and a brother.
Survivors include her loving husband, Kenneth Wayne Alvey of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Farrel McGuffin of Elizabethtown and Bruce McGuffin and Rodney McGuffin, both of Cecilia; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Jerry Bell officiating. Burial follows in Eizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019