Joan Plegge Kille, 56, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Medical Center in Lexington. She had been ill in recent months because of newly-detected complications from radiation treatment received more than 30 years ago for Hodgkin's Lymphoma.



Joan was born Feb. 12, 1963, in Great Lakes, Illinois. As an "Army Brat," she lived and travelled to several states and foreign countries before graduating from North Hardin High School in 1981. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky and Masters in Education from Eastern Kentucky University. Joan worked as a teacher and was a national board certified educator, dedicated and passionate about science. She delighted in sparking an interest and curiosity in science with her students at Georgetown Middle School, where she spent most of her career until her retirement in 2017. She was dearly loved by students, faculty and staff, whom she referred to as her "GMS Family."



Joan was a dedicated and loving mother who adored her children and savored every moment she spent with them. It warmed her heart to know they continued to spend time together as they began to "launch," a term she used to describe their starting their own lives. She especially loved her role as grandma. She adored her grandson and eagerly awaited the arrival of his baby brother.

She had a giving personality as well as a quick wit and a sense of humor like her father, which always made her a joy to be with. Joan loved animals, especially her "rescue pets," sodoku puzzles, music, gardening and cooking. She would happily make her grandmother Imogene's chocolate pie as well as other delicious deserts whenever an occasion arose.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bonnie Plegge; and her sister, Donna.



Survivors include her two brothers, Joe (Rita) Plegge of Dickinson, North Dakota, and Chris (Lisa) Plegge of Fletcher, North Carolina; a sister, Gina (Craig Adams) of Radcliff; her three loving children, John (Leah) Kille of Lexington, Lauren (Dennis Sparks) French of Lexington, the mother of her two wonderful grandsons, and Catherine Kille of Georgetown. She also leaves behind a multitude of loving relatives, treasured colleagues and lifelong friends.



A celebration of Joan's life is from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with a memorial service at 5 p.m.



The family would be honored to have donations made in her name to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40504,

