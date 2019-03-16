Joan Wood, 86, of Vine Grove, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Pirtle Chapter.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wood.
Mrs. Wood is survived by her son, Ricky Knapp of Vine Grove; her daughter, Cindy (Tim) Williams of Fort Thomas; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
