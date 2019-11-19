Joan Wyatt Denny, 76, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 1, 1943, in Barren County, the daughter of the late Arnold and Pauline Payne Wyatt. Joan retired from Elizabethtown Physicians for Women and was a member of Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, walking and nature. She loved her family and friends and time spent with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Denny.
Joan is survived by two children, Joseph Edward Denny (Julie) of Irvington and Marina Celise Mercer (Pat) of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Justin Denny (Melynn), Jacob Denny, Amber and Brittney Mercer and Christina Swift (Carlton); and a brother, Jerry Wyatt (Donnie) of Glasgow.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. CST Friday, Nov. 22, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 3:30 to 8 p.m. CST Thursday and continues at 8 a.m. CST Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Kosair Charities or Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019