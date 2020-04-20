Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn McMillen Tabb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnn McMillen Tabb, 83, of Cecilia, Owensboro and Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.



JoAnn was born Feb. 28, 1937, in Hardin County, to Elmer and Elizabeth McMillen. Her devoted spouse of 62 years, John Walton Tabb, passed away in 2018. JoAnn had two siblings who loved her dearly, a sister, Mildred McMillen Dunn and a brother, Kenneth McMillen, both deceased.



JoAnn graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1955 and she was a member of First Christian Church in Elizabethtown. She enjoyed spending time with her family, helping others and she had an amazing green thumb that always produced gorgeous flowers.

JoAnn had a quick wit and a compassionate heart. In the early 1980s, JoAnn and John volunteered at the Companion House, a homeless and temporary housing shelter, in Elizabethtown.



JoAnn's children are John Michael Tabb of Mabel­vale, Arkansas, along with his deceased son, Billy John Tabb; Cynthia Ann Tabb Sheriff of Owens­boro, along with her husband, Ed, deceased daughter, Melissa Dawn Russell; and son, Samuel Wayne Russell in McKinney, Texas, along with Sam's wife, Shannon, and their twin girls, Brooklyn and Violet Russell; and Patty Jo Tabb Sears of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, along with her husband, Jim Sears, and their daughters, Sydney and Sami Sears. JoAnn's passing also deeply has saddened cherished nieces, Suzie Dunn and Laura Harper; beloved nephews, Todd McMillen and Scott McMillen; her treasured sister-in-law, Shirley McMillen; and many close friends.



JoAnn's family appreciates your prayers, thoughts and love. JoAnn now is reunited with John, and her heart will ache no more.



