Joann Muse Harbolt
Joann Muse Harbolt, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.

She was a native of Harlan and a 70-year member of Rineyville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Arthur and Clara Logan Muse; a brother, Ralph Muse; and a sister, Pauline Whelan.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Norman L. "Buddy" Harbolt; three sons, Nathan "Butch" (Donna) Harbolt and James Norman (Cindy) Harbolt, all of Elizabethtown, and Joseph Andrew (Donna) Harbolt of Jackson Springs, North Carolina; two daughters, Nancy Harbolt (Gerry) Rau and Susan Harbolt (Wayne) McCombs, all of Vine Grove; a brother, James A. Muse Jr. of Rineyville; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Rineyville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rineyville Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
