Joann Wood, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Chitose, Japan, and a longtime member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Bob" Wood; and her parents, Kentaro Sato and Hana Suzuki.

Survivors include three sons, Ken Wood of Lexington, Jay Wood of Elizabethtown and Glenn Wood of Louisville; five daughters, Cerrie Williams of Radcliff, Debra Hope of Taylorsville, Tina Smith of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and Lisa McCloud and Teresa Wood, both of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Tunnel Hill Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with Brother Josh Looten officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2019
