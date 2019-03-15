Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Wood. View Sign

Joann Wood, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Chitose, Japan, and a longtime member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Bob" Wood; and her parents, Kentaro Sato and Hana Suzuki.



Survivors include three sons, Ken Wood of Lexington, Jay Wood of Elizabethtown and Glenn Wood of Louisville; five daughters, Cerrie Williams of Radcliff, Debra Hope of Taylorsville, Tina Smith of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and Lisa McCloud and Teresa Wood, both of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Tunnel Hill Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with Brother Josh Looten officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2019

