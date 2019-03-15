Joann Wood, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Chitose, Japan, and a longtime member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Bob" Wood; and her parents, Kentaro Sato and Hana Suzuki.
Survivors include three sons, Ken Wood of Lexington, Jay Wood of Elizabethtown and Glenn Wood of Louisville; five daughters, Cerrie Williams of Radcliff, Debra Hope of Taylorsville, Tina Smith of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and Lisa McCloud and Teresa Wood, both of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Tunnel Hill Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with Brother Josh Looten officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2019