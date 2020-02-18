Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Marie Farrelly, 74, of Campbellsville, formerly of Florida and Radcliff, passed into the waiting arms of our Lord on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.



Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the eldest of three siblings born to Virginia Rose Kearney and Calvin Eugene Perry.

Joanne was the beloved mother of a doting daughter, Kelly Virginia Hemminger (David) of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, and a son, Sean Patrick Farrelly of Bunnell, Florida.



Her passing reunited her with son, Eric Joseph Farrelly, who preceded her in death.



Left to cherish her memory are seven grandchildren, Casey Pavlak (Cain), Nathan Hemminger, Nicholas Hemminger, Sam Hemminger, Eric Farrelly, Matthew Farrelly and Courtney Farrelly.



Joanne was dearly loved by a sister and two brothers, Sharon Papale (Ken) of New Jersey, Creighton Perry (Beth) of Florida and Gary Gambino (Deborah) of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.



She will be dearly missed by her $10,000 Ladies, whom she loved and enjoyed for many years for their friendship she cherished, and also will be missed by her loving and faithful fur baby, Cookie.



Joanne will be remembered by all who knew her as a fun-loving, energetic and adventurous lady who always was ready to take on a new project, plan a trip, or volunteer for an event. Nothing was too big. It was just a challenge to meet.



A lifelong reader, she never was without a book close by.



She was a consummate crafter who dabbled in many things, sewing, scrapbooking and miniatures. But her greatest joy was in creating miniature vignettes that were elaborately and painstakingly created. Each was a work of art.



Always busy and involved, she owned and operated Muffins Restaurant in Radcliff, was a professional cake decorator, caterer and worked as a researcher and guide for the Historical Society of Jacksonville, Florida. She was manager of Officer Housing at Mayport Naval Station, where she received a number of awards and commendations. Some of these awards are rarely awarded except for exceptional performance. She also was a dedicated worker at Krogers for a number of years.



A visitation for Joanne is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Christopher Church, 122 S. Wilson Road in Radcliff, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment follows in St. Patricks Cemetery at Fort Knox.



The family requests that donations in Joanne's name be made to the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Suite B, Louisville, Kentucky, 40222.

