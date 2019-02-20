Joanne Marie (Muise) Fleming, 60, of Rineyville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Joanne was born in Cornwall, New York, to Raymond J. Muise and Pauline Linder Muise. She was raised in New Windsor, New York, and then moved to Arizona, where she spent more than 30 years before moving to Elizabethtown to be near her family.
She most recently was a sales associate for Dollar General in Rineyville and Elizabethtown and was a physician biller for many years in Kentucky and Arizona.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas R. Muise.
Survivors include her loving son, Kyle Fleming of Elizabethtown; two nephews, T.J. and Michael Muise; her sister-in-law, Marianne Muise of New York; her aunt, Coetta Clark of Vine Grove; as well as several cousins in Kentucky and New York.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Father Casey Sanders officiating.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requested you consider a contribution to the ALS Association of Greater NY in Joanne's memory, in honor of her brother, Tom. Contributions can be sent to the ALS Association of Greater NY, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, New York, NY 10004
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019