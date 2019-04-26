Joaquin Taijeron Garrido, 83, of Radcliff, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Petty Officer 2nd class Garrido retired from the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Remedios Garrido; a son, Glenn Garrido; seven brothers and sisters and his parents, Juan and Ana Taijeron Garrido.
Survivors include his three children, Eugene K. Garrido of Radcliff, Carmelita (Shawn) Lowenthal of Orlando, Florida, and Patrick J. Garrido of Radcliff; four grandchildren, Michael L. Macho II, Chassity Marcum, Peyton Lowenthal and Macaila Standridge; and five great-grandsons.
The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial with military honors follows in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 27, 2019