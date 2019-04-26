Joaquin Taijeron Garrido

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joaquin Taijeron Garrido.
Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY
40160
(270)-351-3172
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joaquin Taijeron Garrido, 83, of Radcliff, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Petty Officer 2nd class Garrido retired from the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Remedios Garrido; a son, Glenn Garrido; seven brothers and sisters and his parents, Juan and Ana Taijeron Garrido.

Survivors include his three children, Eugene K. Garrido of Radcliff, Carmelita (Shawn) Lowenthal of Orlando, Florida, and Patrick J. Garrido of Radcliff; four grandchildren, Michael L. Macho II, Chassity Marcum, Peyton Lowenthal and Macaila Standridge; and five great-grandsons.

The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial with military honors follows in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.