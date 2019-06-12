Joe Bob Evans

Joe Bob Evans, 74, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

He was a native of El Dorado, Arkansas, and served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Coral Sea CVA-43, G Division. He was a member of the NRA, was a retired machinist and he layed carpet and linoleum in retirement.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tassie R. Evans; his parents, George Elmer and Martha Marie Hill Evans; and three sisters, Nancy Futch, Cynthia Lee Moore and Betty Louise Washburn.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Nadine Neaderhiser Evans; a daughter, Kathyrn Marie Evans of Santa Clara, California; three grandchildren, Sean D. Martin Jr., Zack Martin and Cahleigh Martin; and three great-grandchildren, Sean D. Martin III, Cole Martin and Stephen J. Pura Jr.

A celebration of life is at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Valley Creek Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 13, 2019
