Joe Lynn Jackson, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in the early morning hours, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on March 18, 1940, to Ernest and Amy Keith Jackson. He graduated from Howevalley High School in 1958 and earned a bachelor's degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1984.
He was a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a lifetime member of American Legion. He was a retired officer from the Elizabethtown Police Department with 32 years of service. He spent an additional 15 years with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office. He has been a mentor to many young officers over the years.
Joe spent a lifetime of service to his country and community. He often said, "I had the best job in the world and from four to midnight I was responsible for the safety of this town."
It can be said of Joe, if it was antique, he collected it and if it could be fixed, he fixed it. He was an enthusiast of, and made a hobby of, collecting, trading and tinkering with old cars.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Wilma Faye Sherrard Jackson; his parents Ernest and Amy Keith Jackson; two brothers, Wayne Jackson and Randell Jackson; and a sister, Charlene Jackson Noe.
Survivors include a brother, Bill Jackson of New Albany, Indiana; three sisters, Ruby Williams of Cecilia and Norma Mink (Kenny) and Linda Nevins (Lindon), all of Hodgenville; four children, Joe Jackson Jr., Vincent Jackson, James Jackson and Kristen Jackson, all of Elizabethtown; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; his dear friend and companion, Sharon Hayden of Upton; and his longtime sidekick, Jerome Dawson of Elizabethtown.
Joe was a loyal friend and beyond generous to anyone who needed a helping hand.
He is loved and will be missed.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Revs. John Meadors and Scott Akin officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020