Joe "Ragman" Tarnovsky, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his residence.



Mr. Tarnovsky was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served two tours in Vietnam as a Doorgunner with the 240th Assault Helicopter Company. His military awards and accomplishments included National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry W/Palm.



He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Tarnovsky.



Survivors include his loving wife, Cecelia Tarnovsky of Elizabethtown; a half brother, Scott Ryals; a stepbrother, Ralph Ryals; a host of many friends and his fur babies.



Services will be at a later date.





