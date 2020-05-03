Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe William Priddy. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 29 W. Western Ave. Sonora , KY 42776 (270)-369-7444 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Sonora to Fred T. and Bertha Booker Priddy. He was a lifelong farmer, a Hardin County school bus driver for 33 years and he had worked at Brown and Williamson during his younger years. Joe was a lifetime member of Center Point Missionary Baptist Church in White Mills.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lena Lee Smith and Mary Gladys Booker; and two brothers, Lowell Dean Priddy and Fred Earl Priddy.



He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Geraldene Carby Priddy of Sonora; two sons, Joe David (Karen) Priddy of Sonora and Kevin Earl (Carletta) Priddy of Clarkson; four daughters, Melva Sue (Gene Strode) Priddy of Winchester, Dr. Lora Dean (Jerry) Sztendera of Campbellsville, Charlotte Ann (Keith) Vittitow of New Haven and Carol Lee (Mark) Haynes of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Wesley T. (MaryAnn) Priddy of Elizabethtown and Lewis Ray (Brenda) Priddy of Elizabethtown; and three sisters, Maydell Jaggers of Glendale, Patty Lou (Wilbur) Helm of Cecilia and Helen Louise (James) Nichols of Elizabethtown, KY; 20 grandchildren, Daniel Boyer of Turners Station, Daisy Adkins of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Joe Miles Priddy of Elizabethtown, Michelle Hall of New Haven, Jeanette Priddy of Junction City, Kansas, David Priddy of Sonora, Steven Priddy of Sonora, Jeremiah Priddy of Sonora, Jayden Priddy of Sonora, Alex Sztendera of Campbellsville, Constantine Sztendera of Shelbyville, Christina Sztendera of Campbellsville, Natalie Spalding of Versailles, Audrey Klecka of Chesapeake, Virginia, Cayce Haynes of Elizabethtown, Mason Haynes of Elizabethtown, Parker Haynes of Elizabethtown, Michaela Priddy of Clarkson, Zayne Priddy of Clarkson and Garrett Priddy of Clarkson; and 26 great-grandchildren, Gwen Boyer, Colton Boyer, Ava Boyer, Oliver Boyer, Sofia Boyer, Camden Shrout, Aiden Adkins, Grey Adkins, Sophia Priddy, Sasha Priddy, Cody Hart, Victoria Hall, Addlynn Hall, Rylee Priddy, Emery Priddy, Abigail Harms, Christian Harms, Josephine Priddy, Elanor Priddy, George Sztendera, Arthur Sztendera, Slade Spalding, Simon Klecka, Lydia Klecka, Lilly Parker and Zaylee Parker.



Private family graveside services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Sonora Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Jewell officiating.



