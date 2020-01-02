Joel Stillwell, 57, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Stillwell was a native of Elizabethtown and the son of the late Hollis and Edith Stillwell. He was a member of New River Worship Center and employed by Hardin Memorial Hospital.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles, Lonnie, Gary, James and Darrell; and a sister, Edna Stillwell.
Survivors include his wife, Janet C. Stillwell of Elizabethtown; a son, Payton B. Stillwell of Elizabethtown; five daughters, Danielle Simpson (Chris), Bree Stillwell, Chanta Stillwell, Ebony Stillwell and Nalesha Stillwell, all of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Perry Stillwell (Debbie) of Illinois and Joey Stillwell of Hodgenville; and three grandchildren, Mason, Nora and Jason.
The funeral is at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Mike Willingham. Burial follows in New Horizon Cemetery.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020