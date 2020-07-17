Joesph Thomas "J.T." Knight, 87, of Sonora, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, suddenly while doing what he loved, working his farm in Flint Hill.



J.T. was born July 29, 1932, in Upton, the first son of 10 children to Joseph "Joe" Porter and Daisy Jane Jenkins Knight. He married Wilma Jean Sharp on June 14, 1952. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s. He farmed and worked a variety of jobs until he and Wilma bought a farm on Melrose Road west of Sonora. He became a full-time farmer in 1976 and loved his farm and farming more than any other place on earth.



He became a master mason at Stephensburg Lodge of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, F&AM. He proudly received his Graduate Equivalency Degree on his 64th birthday; he was excited to be featured in the local newspaper for this accomplishment. In the late 1980s, he briefly went back to "public work" at Hardin Memorial Hospital and his work ethic and great personality was instrumental in him being awarded HMH employee of the year in the first year he worked there, an honor he was very proud of.



J.T. loved the Lord. He had been an active member, deacon and officer of Falling Springs Missionary Baptist Church near Upton for more than 40 years. He was a leader in his family and a rock many leaned on over the years.



J.T. finally is able to reunite in Heaven those special people in his life who preceded him in death, his father, Joe; his mother, Daisy; his brother, Roger; his two sisters, Golda and Lavonna; and many family and friends. He also is strolling across heaven with Wilma, the love of his life for almost 52 years, he has missed her every day since her passing more than 16 years ago.



J.T. is survived by three children, Melissa Jean Hartmann and her husband, Andy, Teresa Dianne Alvey and her husband, Randy, and Douglas Thomas Knight and his wife, Bryanna; three grandchildren, Deran Thomas Alvey and his wife, Audria, Dana Renee Sego and her husband, Joe, and Madeline Shelby Knight. Survivors also include four great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He also leaves behind three brothers, Donald, Burton and Johnnie; and three sisters, Patsy, Betty and Shirley. A long life, a big smile and heart and playful personality has resulted in hundreds of others who are left behind to smile at the memory of this wonderful man.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. EDT today, July 19, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with Brother Phillip Knight officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens on Leitchfield Road, Hwy. 62.



Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. EDT Saturday and continues from 9 a.m. EDT until time of service today at the funeral home.



Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some limitations will be in place including occupancy limitations and the requirement that facial masks be worn while indoors.



