Joey Stillwell, 58, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.



Mr. Stillwell was a native of Elizabethtown and the son of the late Hollis Stillwell and Edith Dailey Stillwell. He was a member of New River Worship Center and a gas attendant.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Edna; and six brothers, Charles, Lonnie, Gary, James, Darrell and Joel.



Survivors include a brother, Perry Stillwell (Debbie) of Illinois; and his sister-in-law and caregiver, Janet Stillwell of Elizabethtown.



The funeral is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Mike Willingham officiating. Burial follows in New Horizon Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.





