Joey Stillwell
Joey Stillwell, 58, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.

Mr. Stillwell was a native of Elizabethtown and the son of the late Hollis Stillwell and Edith Dailey Stillwell. He was a member of New River Worship Center and a gas attendant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Edna; and six brothers, Charles, Lonnie, Gary, James, Darrell and Joel.

Survivors include a brother, Perry Stillwell (Debbie) of Illinois; and his sister-in-law and caregiver, Janet Stillwell of Elizabethtown.

The funeral is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Mike Willingham officiating. Burial follows in New Horizon Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-765-6674
