Joey Wayne Allen, 38, of Guston, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Mr. Allen was a graduate of North Hardin High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in by his paternal grandparents, Jesse and Laverne Allen; and a maternal grandmother, Alice Whitworth.
Survivors include a son, Kai Allen of Washington; his father, Carl Allen and his wife, Tammy, of Vine Grove; his mother, Christine Fisher and her husband, Ron, of Washington; a sister, Tiffany Evans and her husband, Ryan, of Yorktown, Virginia; two brothers, Derek Allen and his wife, Lauren, of Louisville and Nicholas Allen of Louisville; a paternal grandfather, Bud Whitworth; several nieces, nephews, family and many friends.
The funeral for Mr. Allen is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Mark Powell officiating. Cremation will follow.
Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.