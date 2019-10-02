John Alan Rhodes, 72, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.
He was an employee of Jim Beam Distillers and attended the St. Benedict School.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Vincent Rhodes; a son, Trevor Alan Rhodes; two daughters, Shelly Strong and Stacie LuAnn Napier; thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Burial follows in the Rhodes Family Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 3, 2019