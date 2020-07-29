1/
John B. Joest Jr.
John B. Joest Jr., 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, with Hosparus, comforting staff, surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Evansville, Indiana, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was the owner of Capitol Drilling and Sawing of Kentucky.

He was a member of BBB, NRA, loved hunting and competitive shooting.

From childhood, his curiosity led him to develop expertise in the areas of electronics, mechanics, woodworking and metalworking. John's wealth of knowledge enabled him to solve problems around the house as well as for family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John B. Joest; and his brother, Jeffrey D. Joest.

Survivors include his wife, Belinda Vaughn Joest; his mother, Shirley J. Siscel Joest; two brothers, Jerry and Jason Joest; and two sisters, Jennifer Gibson and Julia Joest.

Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
