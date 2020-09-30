1/
John Clayton Lawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Clayton Lawson, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Lawson served in the U.S. Army for 14 years as a combat engineer with service in Vietnam before being medically retired.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Mae Lawson; his parents, Ruby Turnbill Lawson Stewart, John Lawson and James Roy Stewart.

Survivors include his two children, John Gary Lawson (Deborah) of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, and Kristina Lynn Lawson Bacon (Aaron) of Elizabethtown; three grandsons, John David and Colby of Dardenne Prairie and William of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Ella Robbins (Dan) and Debbie Jechen; and other extended family.

A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 30 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Visitation
09:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved