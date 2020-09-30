John Clayton Lawson, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Lawson served in the U.S. Army for 14 years as a combat engineer with service in Vietnam before being medically retired.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Mae Lawson; his parents, Ruby Turnbill Lawson Stewart, John Lawson and James Roy Stewart.



Survivors include his two children, John Gary Lawson (Deborah) of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, and Kristina Lynn Lawson Bacon (Aaron) of Elizabethtown; three grandsons, John David and Colby of Dardenne Prairie and William of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Ella Robbins (Dan) and Debbie Jechen; and other extended family.



A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



