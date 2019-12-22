Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Carroll. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2204 Send Flowers Obituary

John David Carroll, 64, of Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a former clerk for civil service. He was a member of the Kyrock Baptist Church in Edmondson County. A 32nd Degree Mason, his fraternal memberships include the Morrison Masonic Lodge #76 F&AM, Riasok Shrine, the Scottish Rite, the York Rite (where he was past commander and secretary) and the Eastern Star. He also was a Kentucky Colonel.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Russia Meredith Carroll; two sisters, Madeline McGrew and Marlene Hagan; two brothers, Eugene and Leslie Carroll Jr.; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father- and mother- in-law, Charles

Raymond and Dorothy Bryan; two brothers-in-law, Norbert and Bernard Bryan; a sister-in-law, Mary Augustine Bryan and a special niece, Sarah Elizabeth Bryan.



Survivors include his wife, Janet Suzanne Bryan Carroll; a sister, Diana Sue Broy; six sisters-in-law, Ramona Muhl, Dorothy Caplinger, Rebecca Owens, Debora Brian, Charlotte Lewis and Marie Sallee; two brothers-in-law, Dunstan and Pat Bryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. EST Friday, Dec. 27, at Cove Hollow Baptist Church in Edmondson County with Brother David Wilson officiating. Burial follows in the Jack Meredith Cemetery in Edmondson County.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. EST Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. John David Carroll, 64, of Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.He was a former clerk for civil service. He was a member of the Kyrock Baptist Church in Edmondson County. A 32nd Degree Mason, his fraternal memberships include the Morrison Masonic Lodge #76 F&AM, Riasok Shrine, the Scottish Rite, the York Rite (where he was past commander and secretary) and the Eastern Star. He also was a Kentucky Colonel.He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Russia Meredith Carroll; two sisters, Madeline McGrew and Marlene Hagan; two brothers, Eugene and Leslie Carroll Jr.; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father- and mother- in-law, CharlesRaymond and Dorothy Bryan; two brothers-in-law, Norbert and Bernard Bryan; a sister-in-law, Mary Augustine Bryan and a special niece, Sarah Elizabeth Bryan.Survivors include his wife, Janet Suzanne Bryan Carroll; a sister, Diana Sue Broy; six sisters-in-law, Ramona Muhl, Dorothy Caplinger, Rebecca Owens, Debora Brian, Charlotte Lewis and Marie Sallee; two brothers-in-law, Dunstan and Pat Bryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.The funeral is at 1 p.m. EST Friday, Dec. 27, at Cove Hollow Baptist Church in Edmondson County with Brother David Wilson officiating. Burial follows in the Jack Meredith Cemetery in Edmondson County.Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. EST Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close