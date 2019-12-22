John David Carroll, 64, of Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a former clerk for civil service. He was a member of the Kyrock Baptist Church in Edmondson County. A 32nd Degree Mason, his fraternal memberships include the Morrison Masonic Lodge #76 F&AM, Riasok Shrine, the Scottish Rite, the York Rite (where he was past commander and secretary) and the Eastern Star. He also was a Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Russia Meredith Carroll; two sisters, Madeline McGrew and Marlene Hagan; two brothers, Eugene and Leslie Carroll Jr.; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father- and mother- in-law, Charles
Raymond and Dorothy Bryan; two brothers-in-law, Norbert and Bernard Bryan; a sister-in-law, Mary Augustine Bryan and a special niece, Sarah Elizabeth Bryan.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Suzanne Bryan Carroll; a sister, Diana Sue Broy; six sisters-in-law, Ramona Muhl, Dorothy Caplinger, Rebecca Owens, Debora Brian, Charlotte Lewis and Marie Sallee; two brothers-in-law, Dunstan and Pat Bryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. EST Friday, Dec. 27, at Cove Hollow Baptist Church in Edmondson County with Brother David Wilson officiating. Burial follows in the Jack Meredith Cemetery in Edmondson County.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. EST Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 23, 2019