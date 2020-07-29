John Douglas Sprinkle Jr., 34, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Elizabethtown to John Sprinkle and Gwendolyn Butler. He married his wife, Stephanie, on Aug. 15, 2009.



He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Martha Jane Butler and Ida Bell Sprinkle; and a best friend, Allan Lilly.



Survivors include his loving wife, Stephanie Lynn Sprinkle; a son, Matthew Humphrey; a daughter, Destiney Wilson; his parents; and his grandfather, Paw-Paw Dewey Butler, all of Elizabethtown; and several cousins and friends.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Paul Grider officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take form of donations to Manakee Funeral Home, 2098 Leitchfield Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wear a face mask or face cover.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store