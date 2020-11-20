John Edward Tinker, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Tinker was a native of Hardin County and the son of the late David Tinker and Corine Compton. He was a member of Embry Chapel AME and retired from Coca-Cola.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Joyce Ann White Tinker and Mary E. Tinker; a daughter, Rita Davis; and a brother, David Tinker.
Survivors include four daughters, Ann Tinker of Elizabethtown, Peggy Peeler of Clearwater, Florida, Angie Peeler of Sumter, South Carolina, and Mary E. Johnson of Elizabethtown; two sons, James Tinker of Elizabethtown and Leroy Peeler of Clearwater; and 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2020.