John Edward Tinker, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Tinker was a native of Hardin County and the son of the late David Tinker and Corine Compton. He was a member of Embry Chapel AME and retired from Coca-Cola.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Joyce Ann White Tinker and Mary E. Tinker; a daughter, Rita Davis; and a brother, David Tinker.



Survivors include four daughters, Ann Tinker of Elizabethtown, Peggy Peeler of Clearwater, Florida, Angie Peeler of Sumter, South Carolina, and Mary E. Johnson of Elizabethtown; two sons, James Tinker of Elizabethtown and Leroy Peeler of Clearwater; and 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store