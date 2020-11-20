1/1
John Edward Tinker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Tinker, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Tinker was a native of Hardin County and the son of the late David Tinker and Corine Compton. He was a member of Embry Chapel AME and retired from Coca-Cola.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Joyce Ann White Tinker and Mary E. Tinker; a daughter, Rita Davis; and a brother, David Tinker.

Survivors include four daughters, Ann Tinker of Elizabethtown, Peggy Peeler of Clearwater, Florida, Angie Peeler of Sumter, South Carolina, and Mary E. Johnson of Elizabethtown; two sons, James Tinker of Elizabethtown and Leroy Peeler of Clearwater; and 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral
01:00 PM
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Burial
Elizabethtown City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-765-6674
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved