John Edward Wheeler III, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Wheeler was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War era. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 113, Elizabethtown and he was the first union president for Dana Corporation in Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margie Wheeler II.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Cindy Wheeler of Elizabethtown; three sons, John E. Wheeler IV (Angela) and Michael Wheeler (Kacey), all of Louisville, and Daniel Wheeler (Heather) of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Katy Wheeler of Elizabethtown and Whitney Dye (Jeff) of Sonora; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Lennie Wheeler of Louisville; a sister, Melissa Allen of Louisville; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mr. Wheeler is at noon Thursday, June 6, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 4, 2019