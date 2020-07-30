John Elder Cox, son of Joe and Fannie Thornton Cox, was born April 6, 1930, and was called by the angels on Monday, July 27, 2020.



John was baptized at an early age and joined Lane Lincoln CME Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher for more than 40 years. He attended Bonn-Washington High School and then began his seven-year military career with the U.S. Army as an MP and then with the U.S. Air Force. After leaving the military because of a medical discharge, he became a civil service employee at Fort Knox, graduated from the Kentucky Police Academy and then finished his many years of service as Hodgenville City Police Chief from 1990 to 2004.



John had a passion for fishing, hunting, cars and real estate. During those times, he never met a stranger.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Annie Cox; and a brother, David Lee Cox Sr.



Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Lucille Brewer Cox; John will be missed by his 10 nieces and 10 nephews and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.



He shall forever be remembered.



Considering the ongoing pandemic, a private funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, and will be livestreamed on Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial with military honors follows in Hubbard Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Walk through visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store