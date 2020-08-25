1/
John Elmore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Elmore, 40, of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at The Medical Center at Caverna's emergency room.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John O'Bryan, Barbara and Ralph Sandfer; his paternal grandparents, Albert and Winnie Elmore; and an uncle, John Anthony O'Bryan.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Guess Elmore; children, Evan Elmore and Charli Elmore; his mother, Tammy Elmore of Park City; his father, Howard Elmore of Louisville; two brothers, Bryan Elmore of Park City and Justin Strout of Danville; mother-in-law, Teresa Hittson of Bonnieville; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kim and Denis Edwards of Bonnieville; and niece and nephews, Natalie Edwards, Jacob Edwards and Noah Edwards. Several cousins also survive.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Aug. 26, in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home in Munfordville with Brother Paul Grider officiating. Burial follows in Campground Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

For safety concerns, everyone is asked to wear a face covering while visiting with the family. Food and dining area at the funeral home are closed because of state regulations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Sego Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Visitation
08:00 - 02:00 PM
Sego Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral
02:00 PM
Sego Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sego Funeral Home
114 West South St
Munfordville, KY 42765
270-524-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved