John Elmore, 40, of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at The Medical Center at Caverna's emergency room.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John O'Bryan, Barbara and Ralph Sandfer; his paternal grandparents, Albert and Winnie Elmore; and an uncle, John Anthony O'Bryan.



He is survived by his wife, Laura Guess Elmore; children, Evan Elmore and Charli Elmore; his mother, Tammy Elmore of Park City; his father, Howard Elmore of Louisville; two brothers, Bryan Elmore of Park City and Justin Strout of Danville; mother-in-law, Teresa Hittson of Bonnieville; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kim and Denis Edwards of Bonnieville; and niece and nephews, Natalie Edwards, Jacob Edwards and Noah Edwards. Several cousins also survive.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Aug. 26, in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home in Munfordville with Brother Paul Grider officiating. Burial follows in Campground Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



For safety concerns, everyone is asked to wear a face covering while visiting with the family. Food and dining area at the funeral home are closed because of state regulations.

