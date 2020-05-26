Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Felix Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Felix Johnson, 59, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence.



He was born June 7, 1960 in Elizabethtown to William L. and Elsie R. Johnson. Johnny worked for himself and loved hanging around the farm with his family, friends and pets. He loved to joke around and make people laugh. Johnny was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Rhonda Allen.



Johnny is survived by his loving wife, Rikki Tinnell Johnson; three daughters, Joni Lynn Summers (Shefton Taylor), Allison Johnson (Wayne Heath) and Paige Fancher (Nick); a son, Joe Johnson; two sisters, Regina Best (Bobby) and Becky Frazier (Gene); and nine grandchildren, Rachael 24, Nicholas 22, Thomas 21, Julie 20, Kaylynn 12, Aliviah 7, Peighton 4, Olive 4 and Carmella 2; and his devoted dogs, Delilah and Gus.



A private service will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may go to Hosparus of Elizabethtown. John Felix Johnson, 59, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence.He was born June 7, 1960 in Elizabethtown to William L. and Elsie R. Johnson. Johnny worked for himself and loved hanging around the farm with his family, friends and pets. He loved to joke around and make people laugh. Johnny was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Rhonda Allen.Johnny is survived by his loving wife, Rikki Tinnell Johnson; three daughters, Joni Lynn Summers (Shefton Taylor), Allison Johnson (Wayne Heath) and Paige Fancher (Nick); a son, Joe Johnson; two sisters, Regina Best (Bobby) and Becky Frazier (Gene); and nine grandchildren, Rachael 24, Nicholas 22, Thomas 21, Julie 20, Kaylynn 12, Aliviah 7, Peighton 4, Olive 4 and Carmella 2; and his devoted dogs, Delilah and Gus.A private service will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may go to Hosparus of Elizabethtown. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close