John Francis Hall, 89, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Nazareth Home in Louisville.
John was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Fairfield, to the late James Leslie and Helen Louise Lilly Hall. He spent much of his youth in Nelson County and his adult years in Louisville. He was a faithful member of Holy Family and St. Agnes parishes.
John served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the U.S.S. Valley Forge. As a proud veteran, he had the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight in the fall of 2019.
After his military service, John worked with the U.S. Civil Service at Fort Knox in a variety of roles, including typewriter repair. In his later career, he used his heating and air conditioning repair skills to help many.
John could fix anything, from Volkswagens to clocks to rosaries. He always was willing to use his mechanical skills to help others in need.
In his retirement, John volunteered at Nazareth Home for more than 20 years. He considered the Nazareth Home staff and residents to be his friends. John was a gentle soul who tackled life with much courage and goodness.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Hagan Hall; and his four siblings, Nancy Hall Perkins, Bob Hall, Charles Hall and Margaret Hall Mudd.
Survivors include his son, John Paul Hall; his two brothers, Carroll Hall and Tony Miller; and an extended family, who loved him very much.
A Mass of Christian Burial is at 2 p.m. Tuesday June 9, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with burial to follow in St. Catherine Church Cemetery, with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.
The family requests donations be made to Kentucky Organ donors association or the American Cancer Society.
It is recommended all visitors wear a mask or face covering.
William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.